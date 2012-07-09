B-Wichmann

Scott Kim - ambigram

Scott Kim - ambigram slambigrams scott kim ambigram typography
This my first attempt on a oscillation-ambigram. You should read Scott or Kim. I'm not sure if it works for someone who doesn't know what it says.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
