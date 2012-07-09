RobHufton

Home Team logo option

Font change (I've used Lobster) and a flat color option for Home Team logo, removing the shadows and gradients. I think it's much cleaner. Here's the website: http://www.hometeamuk.com.

I'd be happy to hear your thoughts...

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
