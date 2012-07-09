Mihail Nikitin

"Hi" Bubble Icon

Mihail Nikitin
Mihail Nikitin
  • Save
"Hi" Bubble Icon chat icon bubble miniartx
Download color palette

Just to say "Hi" to dribbble community! LOL
Comments and ♥ are welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Mihail Nikitin
Mihail Nikitin

More by Mihail Nikitin

View profile
    • Like