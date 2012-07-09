Amnesty international - Unlock The Truth campaign

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Amnesty International approached www.ground.co.uk to create an effective landing page for their latest campaign.
The website uses a custom built CMS to offer alternative languages and Google maps API using an overlay to provide information about each country.
Unlock The Truth.
http://www.unlockthetruth.org
