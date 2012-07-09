RobHufton

Amnesty international - Unlock The Truth campaign

RobHufton
RobHufton
  • Save
Amnesty international - Unlock The Truth campaign
Download color palette

Amnesty International approached www.ground.co.uk to create an effective landing page for their latest campaign.

The website uses a custom built CMS to offer alternative languages and Google maps API using an overlay to provide information about each country.

Unlock The Truth.
http://www.unlockthetruth.org

Any thoughts would be welcome.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
RobHufton
RobHufton

More by RobHufton

View profile
    • Like