B-Wichmann

SCHNAPS - ambigram

B-Wichmann
B-Wichmann
  • Save
SCHNAPS - ambigram ambigram schnaps slambigrams typography
Download color palette

So, my first post here :) A welcome gift and thank you to Nikita and Claire.
This is a rotational ambigram of the word schnaps, german word for a hard liquor like Jägermeister. Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
B-Wichmann
B-Wichmann

More by B-Wichmann

View profile
    • Like