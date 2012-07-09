PRETTYGOODSIR

Our Mascot

PRETTYGOODSIR
PRETTYGOODSIR
  • Save
Our Mascot character vector illustration face
Download color palette

Face hand-drawn by Josh Shaw. Vectored and dressed appropriately by me.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
PRETTYGOODSIR
PRETTYGOODSIR

More by PRETTYGOODSIR

View profile
    • Like