Foras Imaging Menu

Designing a friends new website, its a combination of a blog and a portfolio all about architectural imaging, photography and a fair few technical bits that I don't quite understand.

Snip of the sidebar/menu, header/intro illustration and blog feed.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
