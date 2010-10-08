Patrick King

Rally for Sanity shirts Progresswear homepage

Patrick King
Patrick King
  • Save
Rally for Sanity shirts Progresswear homepage typography e-commerce political black white grey jon stewart
Download color palette

In addition to running TypographyShop I have a long neglected politically themed website, Progresswear. In searching the web for t-shirts for Jon Stewart's Rally to Restore Sanity I found nothing that looked professionally designed. As I had the site in place, we're giving it a shot. We'll be donating $3.00 from the sale of each shirt to the The Trust for the National Mall.

I've been polling my facebook friends and Progresswear customers the past couple of days, asking me to help choose what to print and sell. If you'd like to see the other concepts we're considering and be entered for the free shirts go here: http://bit.ly/bTiC7O

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
Patrick King
Patrick King

More by Patrick King

View profile
    • Like