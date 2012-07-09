Russell Beswick

Stasis Shift Book

A handbound book created as part of the Stasis Shift set, designed as a compilation of informational and theoretical texts which highlights and explains the relevant themes to the project, accompanied by a series of photographs taken during research visits to nature reserves and parks.

Photograph taken at Richmond Park, London.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
