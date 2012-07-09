Logan Johnson

Continuum

Logan Johnson
Logan Johnson
  • Save
Continuum continuum space exploration logo branding moon purple science infinity logotype
Download color palette

Very fortunate to be working on an amazing project. Though I can't say much about it, I can say that it involves space exploration.

Feedback welcome. We wanted something simple and strong, with subtle references to infinity/moving forward/etc. We also wanted to avoid the trend of rockets.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Logan Johnson
Logan Johnson

More by Logan Johnson

View profile
    • Like