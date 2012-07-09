Kjell Simonsson

Varberg summer 2006

t-shirt skull bone varberg summer
This is a t-shirt i did back in 2006. Varberg is a summer city in the Swedish westcoast. One of Varbergs main attraction is a dead guy on the towns museum. So he has to be on the t-shirt. :)

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
