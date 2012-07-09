Patrick van Diest

Ramadan

Ramadan website grid green
On welcoming the ramadan fasting month for moslems, I made a simple microsite. Nothing fancy, just clean with mostly green accent here and there. The logo "Kemuliaan Ramadan" means "The Glory of Ramadan" actually made by a friend of mine, the credit goes to him.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
