Rally for sanity Progresswear homepage

In addition to running TypographyShop I have a long neglected politically themed website, Progresswear. In searching the web for t-shirts for Jon Stewart's Rally to Restore Sanity I found nothing that looked professionally designed. As I had the site in place, we're giving it a shot. We'll be donating $3.00 from the sale of each shirt to the The Trust for the National Mall, the rally's official charity.
If you'd like to see the other concepts we're considering and be entered for the free shirts go here: http://bit.ly/bTiC7O