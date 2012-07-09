Grishma Rao

Mad o Wot Cards

Mad o Wot Cards illustration hair salon stationery business cards identity design
"we give good head"
Identity & stationery design/illustration for a really funky hair salon called Mad o Wot.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
