Gene Volkov

Bullet itself

Gene Volkov
Gene Volkov
  • Save
Bullet itself illustration bullet shining metal glossy
Download color palette

And the bullet full-length

A90991503c97d70196370fdfd5ef9410
Rebound of
Bullet—Infographics part
By Gene Volkov
View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Gene Volkov
Gene Volkov

More by Gene Volkov

View profile
    • Like