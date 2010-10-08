Ismael Burciaga

A Work In Progess

Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Hire Me
  • Save
A Work In Progess teal cream pattern search icon
Download color palette

My goal is to keep it simple and clean.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ismael Burciaga

View profile
    • Like