Yonny Zafrani

Working on a very short short

Yonny Zafrani
Yonny Zafrani
  • Save
Working on a very short short gif animation illustration party font
Download color palette

You can now check it out here:
http://vimeo.com/45358541

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Yonny Zafrani
Yonny Zafrani

More by Yonny Zafrani

View profile
    • Like