Sandrino Kelders

Video Player

Sandrino Kelders
Sandrino Kelders
  • Save
Video Player video quicktime player videoplayer x mac os brave media navigate slider button vlc
Download color palette

A very simple videoplayer. Current wip, any thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Sandrino Kelders
Sandrino Kelders

More by Sandrino Kelders

View profile
    • Like