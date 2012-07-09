Bryan Landers

Business Model Canvas Sketchpad

This is from a weekend project I made that I'll open source soon. I think most fun was thinking of inconsistent css class names for the post-it note-inspired colors (animals, fruits, and blue.)

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
