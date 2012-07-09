Diana Mounter

Diana Mounter
Diana Mounter
Medal olympic medal illustration
This week our company is having a summit where we'll be having a kind of Olympic Games (involving playing games like pool and shuffleboard). Of course we need medals so I whipped this up.

I didn't have time to spend ages on it but I was pretty happy with this for and few hours of coffee shop nerding. I love fun projects like this.

(The V in the logo is for Vast)

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Diana Mounter
Diana Mounter
