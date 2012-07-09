🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This week our company is having a summit where we'll be having a kind of Olympic Games (involving playing games like pool and shuffleboard). Of course we need medals so I whipped this up.
I didn't have time to spend ages on it but I was pretty happy with this for and few hours of coffee shop nerding. I love fun projects like this.
(The V in the logo is for Vast)