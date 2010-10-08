Ian Sidaway

Lavotchkin / Joseph split CD 1

Ian Sidaway
Ian Sidaway
  • Save
Lavotchkin / Joseph split CD 1 dirt grunge
Download color palette

Detail from the inner tray from a CD packaging design I completed a while back. Would have loved to have had the chance to adapt this to an LP cover.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
Ian Sidaway
Ian Sidaway

More by Ian Sidaway

View profile
    • Like