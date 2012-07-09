Serge Maksimov

"River" Block Print

Serge Maksimov
Serge Maksimov
  • Save
"River" Block Print linocut character illustration print block print blockprint
Download color palette

"River" Block Print (Linocut)
full size

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Serge Maksimov
Serge Maksimov

More by Serge Maksimov

View profile
    • Like