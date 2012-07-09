Josh Hemsley

MyCalendar App UI Updates

Josh Hemsley
Josh Hemsley
  • Save
MyCalendar App UI Updates iphone mycalendar app ui calendar gray green
Download color palette

Got the opportunity to do a quick UI cleanup for the popular & simple birthday reminder app, MyCalendar. If you have an Android I believe they've already begun to rollout the first updates of the refined UI.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Josh Hemsley
Josh Hemsley
Make today better than yesterday. 😊

More by Josh Hemsley

View profile
    • Like