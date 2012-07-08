Mike Petrik

Chicago Heat Wave

Mike Petrik
Mike Petrik
  • Save
Chicago Heat Wave illustrator photoshop illustration character autodesk copic summer heat
Download color palette

Heat wave hitting Chicago. Full version here!...

http://mikepetrik.tumblr.com/post/26430741393

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Mike Petrik
Mike Petrik

More by Mike Petrik

View profile
    • Like