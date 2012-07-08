Erik Binggeser

Mystery Man beard team beard brenda starr adobe ideas
Drew this up in Adobe Ideas, based on an old Brenda Starr comic. I added a beard to the mystery gentleman and changed the text a bit.

full: http://fuckyeahteambeard.tumblr.com/post/26786408128

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
