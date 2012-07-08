Lindsay Nohl

Bananaflower Lindsaynohl Sm flower pattern floral banana flower artwork art illustration lindsay nohl paper bicycle surface design romance romantic fashion
Close up section of another pattern I am making this week. This is a stylized version of a banana flower. (Which are normally pretty gross looking!)

This is for the project 101florals.blogspot.com

