Moving South

Moving South
My wife and I are moving from Buffalo, NY to Spartanburg, SC, so I made a temporary home page to capture some of the excitement.

Styled like a old-timey postcard, the letters are filled with my Flickr photos and masked using canvas shapes.

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
