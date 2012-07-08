Nick Misani

Bob's Tasty Habanero Jelly/Sauce

Finished labels for a hot sauce maker in Western Mass who grows his own organic habaneros. Bob does not know how to use a computer, so I made these as rubber stamps... all he needs are paper, ink, glue and he's good to go.

More/larger/better pictures: http://nickmisani.com/Bob-s-Tasty-Habaneros

Rebound of
Habanero Jelly III
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
