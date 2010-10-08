Kevin Andersson

Tabs Colors

Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson
  • Save
Tabs Colors rainbow red green blue orange pink purple brown grey black white tabs icons tabbar color bright contrast icon
Download color palette

You know them 200+ icons - yeah; they will also be available as fully fledged icons.

Thoughts?

Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson

More by Kevin Andersson

View profile
    • Like