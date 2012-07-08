CJ Lofstrom

Pygg wallet icon

CJ Lofstrom
CJ Lofstrom
  • Save
Pygg wallet icon pygg app icon ios wallet payments social money
Download color palette

Wallet icon for the Pygg iOS app - http://pygg.co/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
CJ Lofstrom
CJ Lofstrom
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by CJ Lofstrom

View profile
    • Like