Watermelon (CSS)

css3 css coding html web watermelon icon web design
It was fun making the banana in CSS3 (http://theeggs.biz/banana/)
But it's summer, it's hot... So "Refresh with a watermelon" in CSS3!
For joke and practicing.

See it here:
http://theeggs.biz/watermelon/

Rebound of
Banana in CSS
By Claudio Gomboli
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
