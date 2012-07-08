Valentine Bezuglenko

The Elk

Valentine Bezuglenko
Valentine Bezuglenko
  • Save
The Elk tree mushroom forest pattern level flower gamedev elk game mobile game html 5 ios android windows phone indie promo box anvil illustration paladin-engineering
Download color palette

Screenshot of our new game "The Elk" You can play in prototype of the - http://paladin-engineering.ru/apps.php

Valentine Bezuglenko
Valentine Bezuglenko

More by Valentine Bezuglenko

View profile
    • Like