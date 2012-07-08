Denis Tunguz

Weather Pop-up

Denis Tunguz
Denis Tunguz
  • Save
Weather Pop-up weather pop up minimalist simple icons climacons widget metro ui metro ui
Download color palette

Just for fun! Needless to say I love the Metro UI, right?

Amazing sun icon by Adam Whitcroft (Climacons)

33c14192489672b5179c51fa72716383
Rebound of
Weather Pop-up
By Bart Ebbekink
View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Denis Tunguz
Denis Tunguz

More by Denis Tunguz

View profile
    • Like