Josh Carey

Lazarus Ministries logo proposal

Josh Carey
Josh Carey
  • Save
Lazarus Ministries logo proposal logo tree ministry
Download color palette

Proposed logo for a project I'm working on. Pretty stoked on this one! Comments / criticisms welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Josh Carey
Josh Carey

More by Josh Carey

View profile
    • Like