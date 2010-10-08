Studio Tangerine

Delhi Grill Branding, London

Delhi Grill Branding, London typography indian restaurant logo branding red blue
I have developed a new identity for a new Indian Restaurant concept in North London. The theme for the restaurant is bases on the Indian street canteens called Dhabas. A great fun project which includes the brand, website, interior and exterior graphics and printed menu and stationery suite.

Posted on Oct 8, 2010
