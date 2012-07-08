Xave

Fighting Buffalo

Xave
Xave
  • Save
Fighting Buffalo buffalo music lp design illustration blue red silhoutte wolf purple fight circles minimalist geometric
Download color palette

A close up at the back (illustration)!!

B8e26e3475d7c8bf1f797743bcf37799
Rebound of
Fighting Buffalo
By Xave
Xave
Xave

More by Xave

View profile
    • Like