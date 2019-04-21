Dan Lehman

Painted Flowers Pattern

Painted Flowers Pattern branches leaves tree blossom bloom spring vintage pattern floral painted flowers millenial pink blush
Hand painted flower motif created in Photoshop.
While there's no doubt that a similar design could be created in no time with Procreate and an iPad, I am still drawn to the unplanned variation and texture that appears when using physical art materials.

