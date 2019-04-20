Dan Lehman

Hexagonal Marble

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Hexagonal Marble upscale modern bold geometric pattern marble textures design stone rocker marble millenial
Download color palette

I created these marble textures with watercolor on vellum, then scanned the designs into Photoshop for coloring.

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like