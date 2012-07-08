Twelfth Night Play Poster

Full Image: http://alexariddle.com/62826/546474/gallery/twelfth-night

The computer should be utilized as a tool, but not take over our design methods. An attempt to create this project mostly by hand I used spray paint and two stencils. One stencil was used to portray the woman figure and another separate stencil for the mustache as a satirical way of poking fun at the mixed gender roles portrayed in Shakspeare’s play.