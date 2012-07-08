Mike Anderson

Mike Anderson
Mike Anderson
illustration comic girls nerds funny anime
Paper Syrup is a GO!!! Written by a good friend of mine, and illustrated by little ole me. The first comic is up!

Read the hilarious and random exploits of Chloe and Penelope! Follow them on Tumblr, and share it!
http://thepapersyrup.tumblr.com/

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Mike Anderson
Mike Anderson
Will draw or animate for pizza.
