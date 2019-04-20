Ali Sayed

Art event Page - Sneak peak

Art event Page - Sneak peak exhibition art event typography memphis shapes transparent art illustration landing page app team minimal trend fluid gradient ux website web design ui vector user flow dashboard branding event meetup speech
Hey guys 👋

Here is the sneak peak of the landing page from project for an art exhibitionevent. Tried playing with colors, shapes and bold sans serif font. Hope you'll find it interesting.

Thanks for watching! :)

