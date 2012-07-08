Ryan Slater

Ryan

Ryan Slater
Ryan Slater
Hire Me
  • Save
Ryan vintage typography 3d dynascript
Download color palette

Exploring some more 3D type and some vintage styles. Fun stuff!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Ryan Slater
Ryan Slater
Visual Design Director @engagedc
Hire Me

More by Ryan Slater

View profile
    • Like