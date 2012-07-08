Aron Jean Shay

Gravity Falls Mabel Pines Fan Art

I've been enjoying the new show 'Gravity Falls' and drew some fan art of Mabel Pines :D You can see the full version on my art tumblr here: http://aronjshay.tumblr.com/post/26311655314/mabelpines

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
