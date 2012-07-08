Kevin Steigerwald

Rubber Buttons

Kevin Steigerwald
Kevin Steigerwald
  • Save
Rubber Buttons jambox play pause buttons photoshop ui
Download color palette

Taking a stab at making some rubber-looking buttons. Not quite there yet.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Kevin Steigerwald
Kevin Steigerwald

More by Kevin Steigerwald

View profile
    • Like