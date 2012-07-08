Kerry Doyle

Swanky Holiday

Kerry Doyle
Kerry Doyle
  • Save
Swanky Holiday holiday christmas texture retro type
Download color palette

Experimenting with texture... closeup of my Swanky Holiday design for Minted.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Kerry Doyle
Kerry Doyle

More by Kerry Doyle

View profile
    • Like