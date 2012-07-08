Anand Gahlot

Truck Illustration Detail

Anand Gahlot
Anand Gahlot
  • Save
Truck Illustration Detail illustration vector gradients garbage trash truck green. yellow
Download color palette

Detail shot of custom garbage truck illustration.

9d104de58efa06c9668a0b332c6986e8
Rebound of
Garbage Truck Illustration
By Anand Gahlot
View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Anand Gahlot
Anand Gahlot

More by Anand Gahlot

View profile
    • Like