Louie Mantia, Jr.

iOS icons

Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Hire Me
  • Save
iOS icons icons app store itunes music imessage messages system preferences phone mail safari ios
Download color palette

Redrawing iOS icons for my own amusement in order to fix tiny details that bother me.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
America’s Favorite Icon Designer™
Hire Me

More by Louie Mantia, Jr.

View profile
    • Like