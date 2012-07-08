Aron Jean Shay

Waiting

Aron Jean Shay
Aron Jean Shay
Waiting sketch drawing photoshop digital girl sketchbook
I did this photoshop sketch as a warm up. You can see the full version on my tumblr here: http://aronjshay.tumblr.com/post/26220171375/sunglassgirl

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Aron Jean Shay
Aron Jean Shay

