Scrap Book

Part of a pitch we did for Disney Parks.

The idea is an itinerary planner in the form of a virtual scrap book. It is a living and breathing memory maker that updates in real time based on your location using mobile devices.

See more: http://www.shapelayer.com/Disney-Parks

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
