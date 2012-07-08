Michael Vermeulen

My Dribbble Debut

Michael Vermeulen
Michael Vermeulen
  • Save
My Dribbble Debut debut thanks thank you invite loader
Download color palette

I'm proud to be part of the Dribbble community from now on. I just want to say thanks @Jeffrey de Groot for inviting me!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Michael Vermeulen
Michael Vermeulen

More by Michael Vermeulen

View profile
    • Like